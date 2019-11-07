Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) Shares Up 5.4%

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.27, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 83.46% of Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

