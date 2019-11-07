PACCAR Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

