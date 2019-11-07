PACCAR Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
