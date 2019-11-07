OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15,573.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $446,372.00 and approximately $15,573.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00369061 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010780 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001466 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007840 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

