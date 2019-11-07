Otis Gold (CVE:OOO) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 69,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Otis Gold (CVE:OOO)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

