Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Osram Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95, 205 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osram Licht from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Osram Licht from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

