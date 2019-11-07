Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$15.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$18.50. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.78.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.19. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of C$9.27 and a 52-week high of C$17.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan A. Coates sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$209,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,515,773.75. Also, Director Pierre Labbé sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.98, for a total value of C$61,338.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,663.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,310.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

