Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.49

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.49 and last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 4752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.85.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,200 shares of company stock worth $5,305,248. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after acquiring an additional 549,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,900,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 47.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,128,000 after acquiring an additional 639,237 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 95.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,234,000 after acquiring an additional 867,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oshkosh by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,766,000 after acquiring an additional 109,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.