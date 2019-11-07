Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) & Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Critical Comparison

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orthofix Medical and Atossa Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 2 0 0 2.00 Atossa Genetics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Atossa Genetics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -6.81% 9.16% 6.39% Atossa Genetics N/A -136.20% -102.23%

Risk and Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Genetics has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Atossa Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $453.04 million 1.85 $13.81 million $1.96 22.47 Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$11.40 million ($5.50) -0.29

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Genetics. Atossa Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Atossa Genetics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

