OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 388.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 70,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,577. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signition LP purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 19.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

