Orbs (ORBS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.02 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $21.24 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00222387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.01433996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029205 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00120804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,948,289,693 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

