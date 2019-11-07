ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.01.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Major acquired 20,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,617 shares in the company, valued at $522,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 18,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $246,110. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 1,360,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 716,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,498,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 579,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,364,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

