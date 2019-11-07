OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.58 million.

OSUR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 540,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $541.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

