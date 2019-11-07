OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of OraSure Technologies worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 37,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,526.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.