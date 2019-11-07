OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 865,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 579,833 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,329,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,303,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 144,006 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

