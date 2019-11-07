Oppenheimer Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $25.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.31.

NASDAQ AERI traded down $5.52 on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 271,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Rubino acquired 5,040 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $100,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,158.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 100,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $2,373,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866 over the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after purchasing an additional 331,884 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after purchasing an additional 224,655 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 400.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 275,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

