Oppenheimer Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.18, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.20. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540,279 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,876,000 after purchasing an additional 194,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,957,000 after purchasing an additional 735,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,739,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $904,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $166,549.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,988. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

