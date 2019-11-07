Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 13,003 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,003 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,104,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

