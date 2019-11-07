Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $1,383,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 263,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

ITM stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

