Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,820,000 after acquiring an additional 685,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,639,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,632,000 after acquiring an additional 245,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,325,000 after buying an additional 171,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,525,000 after buying an additional 427,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,252,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,889,000 after buying an additional 421,911 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $80.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

