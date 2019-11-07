Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,833,000 after acquiring an additional 221,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $126.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

