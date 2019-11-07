Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 282,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 806.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 323,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

