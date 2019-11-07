Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,511 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $186,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.66.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,760 shares of company stock worth $5,981,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

