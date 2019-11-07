Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock by 5,977.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,518 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Westrock by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after acquiring an additional 663,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Westrock by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 503,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 425,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

