Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 91.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,531 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $85,215,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $72,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 450.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,399,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $25,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $28,949,618.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,325,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,635,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

