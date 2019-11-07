ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

