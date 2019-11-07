ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 780,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,276 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $4,149,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

OKE stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

