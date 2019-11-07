Onelife Technologies (OTCMKTS:OLMM) Trading 10% Higher

Onelife Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:OLMM)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Onelife Technologies (OTCMKTS:OLMM)

OneLife Technologies Corp. operates as a development stage company, which engages in the business of selling and providing services for GPS Tracking Devices. The company product AnyTrack GPS, is a next generation remote personal locator device used to primarily located and aid in the timely rescue of missing children, the elderly and pets.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Onelife Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onelife Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.