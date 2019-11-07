Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,377. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

