Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,927,000 after acquiring an additional 951,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,814,000 after acquiring an additional 721,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.