Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $6,186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 125.4% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period.

OMC opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

