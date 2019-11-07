Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.98.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. 2,078,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,640. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.16%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,300. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $76,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,492 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $48,153,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

