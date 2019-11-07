Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OHI opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 88.16%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

