OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Announces Earnings Results

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. OGE Energy updated its FY19 guidance to $2.24-2.30 EPS.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.95. 2,177,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,863. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.11%.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.