Office Properties Income Trust Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,656,000 after buying an additional 367,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after buying an additional 138,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,702,000 after buying an additional 30,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 397,349 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after buying an additional 220,175 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

