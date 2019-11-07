Ocugen (OCGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($1.20).

OCGN stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.92. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

In other Ocugen news, Director Howard C. Draft purchased 68,965 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,985.00. Also, Director Junge Zhang purchased 31,078 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,031.02. Insiders have acquired 109,043 shares of company stock worth $2,112,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

