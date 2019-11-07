Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Head-To-Head Review

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Sientra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.03 Sientra $68.13 million 5.06 -$82.63 million ($3.25) -2.15

Ocugen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -34.96% 18.40% Sientra -151.96% -123.80% -50.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocugen and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sientra 0 0 8 0 3.00

Sientra has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.32%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Ocugen beats Sientra on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

