Octoin Coin Price Tops $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Octoin Coin has a total market cap of $5,514.00 and $17,806.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.01446145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com . Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.