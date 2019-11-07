Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCDO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Investec reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

In other Ocado Group news, insider Claudia Arney bought 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($17.30) per share, for a total transaction of £69,245.20 ($90,481.12). Also, insider Neill Abrams bought 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £17,983.70 ($23,498.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,062.

Shares of OCDO traded down GBX 28.50 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,302 ($17.01). 421,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of -52.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,317.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,258.05. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 737.60 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.