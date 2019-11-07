Observer (OBSR) Price Down 56.9% This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 40.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 56.9% lower against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Observer has a total market cap of $783,576.00 and $184.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01439899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.