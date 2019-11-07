Oakview Capital Management L.P. Has $21.24 Million Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,061 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin comprises 7.3% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 113,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $154,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,822.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,900 shares of company stock worth $451,206. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

