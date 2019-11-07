Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.32, approximately 201,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,287,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.52.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $502.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.