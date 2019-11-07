Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NTR opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

