NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,950,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 100,636 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,155,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,946,000 after acquiring an additional 492,880 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after acquiring an additional 127,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.54. 684,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,731,418. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

