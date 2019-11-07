NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,608,000 after buying an additional 152,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 4,544,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,595,723. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

