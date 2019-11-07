NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.7% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,061 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.40. 1,050,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,538,972. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $200.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.