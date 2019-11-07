Novonix (ASX:NVX) Trading Up 1.1%

Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.49 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.48 ($0.34), approximately 52,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 126,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.47 ($0.33).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24.

Novonix Company Profile (ASX:NVX)

Novonix Limited advanced develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Testing, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

