NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Up 8.7%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 1,332,117 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,131,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

