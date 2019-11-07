Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 348,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 293,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

In other Northern Shield Resources news, Director Russell Montgomery Richards acquired 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$26,399.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,152,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$781,274.95. In the last three months, insiders have bought 535,111 shares of company stock valued at $31,820.

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers; and 2 gold projects located in the Gaspesie region of Quebec.

