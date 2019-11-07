Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to post $610.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $611.52 million and the lowest is $609.17 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $616.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

