Noir (NOR) Hits Market Cap of $183,579.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market capitalization of $183,579.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.01446145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,188,677 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.